Anthony Davis trade: Pelicans dealing All-Star to Lakers for Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, three first-round picks, per report

The Anthony Davis saga is over. Early on Saturday afternoon, the New Orleans Pelicans reportedly agreed to a deal to send Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three first-round picks, including the No. 4 overall pick in this year's draft. Via Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The deal represents a monster haul for the Pelicans and David Griffin, their new executive vice president of basketball operations, who maximized the Davis trade without the need to include a third team.

Los Angeles has been after Davis for months, ever since he first went public with his trade request back in January -- a move he was fined $50,000 for. The two teams were unable to complete a deal ahead of the trade deadline, though, and in the aftermath, both teams cratered amid what Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry called the most "toxic" situation he's seen in his three decades in the league.

Since then, rumors and reports have circulated pretty much non-stop. The Pelicans winning the Draft Lottery last month only made things more interesting, as did the Lakers moving up to grab the No. 4 overall pick. During the past week, things really started to pick up, with both the Lakers and Celtics -- despite concerns that Davis didn't want to play there -- making concerted efforts to complete a deal. According to a report from the New York Times' Marc Stein, the Celtics refused to include Jayson Tatum in the deal, which was a breaking point for the Pelicans.

Thus, the Lakers were able to get things done and secure the second star they've been after to pair with LeBron James. They gave up a number of talented young players in Ball, Ingram and Hart, as well as three first-round picks, but that's the price you have to pay to acquire one of the best players in the league. They have a number of roster spots to fill in free agency this summer, but they'll hope the star power of LeBron and Davis can get them back into title contention.

According to SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh's projections, however, they have just a 6.3 percent chance of winning the title next season. Oh projects the Lakers to earn the No. 3 seed in the West next season with 50.6 wins. However, it must be noted that their roster is far from a complete product, and that could change depending on what happens this summer.

Lakers Wins Playoffs Seed Win Conference Win NBA title Before 42.4 54.0% 8 1.6% 0.4% With Davis 50.6 96.9% 3 15.3% 6.4% IMPACT +8.2 +42.9% +5 +13.7% +6%

As for the Pelicans, they'll now begin their rebuild and will do so with all sorts of young talent. In addition to Ball, Ingram and Hart, they'll also have both the No. 1 and No. 4 overall picks in this year's draft, plus two more future first rounders. With the first pick this year, they're expected to take Zion Williamson, one of the most well-regarded prospects in years. However, according to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Pelicans could end up trading the No. 4 pick to add to their haul.

An interesting note on the picks, is that according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, the Pelicans "essentially have control of the Lakers draft for the next 7 years" due to various pick swap options.