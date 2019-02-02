Anthony Davis trade request: Four possible deals for Pelicans star, including Lakers and Rockets

With the NBA trade deadline just over a week away, AD-Day has finally arrived. According to multiple reports, New Orleans Pelicans superstar Anthony Davis has formally requested a trade, and all hell is officially breaking loose. There will undoubtedly be a mad dash to snag Davis as soon as possible, especially given that the Boston Celtics -- longtime pursuers of Davis -- are currently prohibited by NBA rules from trading for the big man as long as Kyrie Irving is on the roster.

The Lakers are considered a logical destination considering their amount of young assets and the fact that Davis is repped by Rich Paul, who is also LeBron James' agent. But the Pelicans are under no obligation to give AD what he wants. As we saw with the Kawhi Leonard trade last summer, the team can accept whatever offer it feels is best. With that in mind, let's take a look at some possible deals that could go down before next Thursday's trade deadline.

Los Angeles Lakers get:

Anthony Davis



New Orleans Pelicans get:

A report from the L.A. Times said that any offer from the Lakers would have to start with Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Ivica Zubac and a first-round pick, but the Pelicans are in no position to be dictating offers. They have little leverage and the clock is ticking, so the Lakers will likely fight hard to hang onto either Ingram or Kuzma. So far Kuzma has looked like a better fit next to LeBron James, and they'll need him as a floor spacer with both James and Davis on the court. Despite his relative struggles (compared to lofty expectations), Ingram still has a higher upside than Kuzma, so the Pelicans would have to consider him as the centerpiece of the deal. They'd also get Ball, another former No. 2 overall pick they can sell to their fans as being the future of the franchise (even if he isn't), a first-rounder and the expiring contract of Caldwell-Pope. Overall that's a pretty good haul for a star who already has one foot out the door.

Portland Trail Blazers get:

Anthony Davis



Solomon Hill



New Orleans Pelicans get:

There have been questions for years about the ceiling of the Damian Lillard-McCollum backcourt, and landing Davis would completely change the makeup of the Blazers. In return the Pelicans would get a ready-made borderline All-Star who could create an incredibly dynamic backcourt alongside Jrue Holiday, an expiring contract in Aminu and a first-round pick in this year's draft. They'd also shed Hill's $12 million salary for next season, creating even more flexibility.

It might be a long shot for the Blazers to convince Davis to stay long-term, which may prevent them from even making the offer, but the presence of Jusuf Nurkic would allow Davis to play at his more favored power forward position, while getting to share the court with one of the most electric point guards in the NBA in a stable, well-coached franchise. It seems like it would be worth it for Portland to take the chance.

Washington Wizards get:

Anthony Davis



New Orleans Pelicans get:

John Wall



Markieff Morris



2019 first-round draft pick



This deal is only somewhat conceivable if the Pelicans want an established All-Star in exchange for Davis rather than young players with potential. Wall will miss all of this season due to heel surgery, allowing the Pelicans to get as close to the bottom of the standings as possible to acquire a solid draft pick (along with the pick they get from Washington), then he'll hopefully return at full strength next season to kick off the first year of his massive extension alongside Holiday. Wall's contract is largely considered to be untradeable, but if the Pelicans want a marketable star who's already locked up long-term to replace Davis, Wall could be the answer.

Houston Rockets get:

Anthony Davis



New Orleans Pelicans get:

Obviously some of the other offers on this list seem more attractive, but who knows if the Pelicans actually get those offers? Maybe Houston general manager Daryl Morey, who is steadfast in his obsession with beating the Warriors, ends up presenting the best assets in emerging big man Capela, proven wing scorer Gordon and what will likely be a late first-round pick. For the Pels to do this, they'd need to be sold on Holiday being able to run the show while the team waits for reinforcements. He's already shown great improvements as a playmaker, so giving him the keys to the offense to throw lobs to Capela and kick out to Gordon for 3-pointers may unlock even another level of Holiday's game. This one's probably unlikely, but you better believe the Rockets will do anything and everything in their power to bring A.D. to Houston.