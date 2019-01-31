Anthony Davis trade rumors: All-Star big man mysteriously scrubbed from Pelicans' intro video
AD was mysteriously absent from the team's intro video on Wednesday night
Anthony Davis has requested a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans, but he hasn't actually been dealt yet. And according to a report this week, they don't exactly appear to be in any rush to ship the big man out of town.
But, uh, the team's pregame intro video tells a different story.
As the Pelicans took on the Nuggets at home on Wednesday night, Davis was mysteriously absent from the team's intro video. Like, he was completely edited out of it, including in a portion where they show the entire rest of the team.
Have a look for yourself:
See? Absolutely no Davis. That's peculiar.
Maybe it's an emotional, petty message being sent by a team that feels gutted by its star player, or maybe it's just the case of a rogue video editor with a sense of humor trying to stir up some controversy.
Then again, Davis hasn't played since Jan. 18 and this could be a sign that the team is already planning on moving on from him and they don't expect him to suit up in NOLA again. But, again, considering Dell Demps reportedly isn't even answering phone calls regarding Davis trade offers yet, that seems unlikely.
One thing is for sure: The NBA is the best league in the world at conjuring up drama in places that you'd never really expect.
