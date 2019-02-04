Anthony Davis trade rumors: Celtics not on list of teams the Pelicans star will sign long-term with

With just days until the trade deadline, the Anthony Davis saga is really starting to heat up. The big man is still sidelined with a finger injury, and still a member of the New Orleans Pelicans -- at least for now. Every day though, we get more and more information about a possible deal.

On Monday afternoon, we learned that Davis has no plans to sign an extension this summer, no matter what team he is on. Additionally, there is apparently a list of teams that Davis would be open to signing a long-term extension with in the summer of 2020, and the Boston Celtics are apparently not on that list.

Beyond the Lakers and Knicks, the Pelicans have been made aware of "a handful" of teams that Anthony Davis would be willing to sign long-term with upon a trade, league sources tell ESPN. Boston isn't included on that list. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 4, 2019

This could help open up marketplace on a trade for Davis between now and Thursday 3 p.m. deadline, creating stronger offers to Pels. No matter destination, Davis has no plans to sign extension this summer. The plan is signing a new deal in July of 2020, once he opts out. https://t.co/RWqXzaV4va — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 4, 2019

It's unlikely that this report will deter Danny Ainge, and the Celtics will make a strong play for Davis in the summer -- if things get that far. The problem for them is that while they can offer the best package of young talent and picks, they can't trade for Davis until the summer, and it's possible Davis is moved prior to the deadline.

In the meantime, if a team gets an indication they are on the list of franchises that Davis is willing to sign with long term, that may increase their willingness to make a strong offer for the big man right now in an effort to pre-empt the Celtics, who will be back in action on Tuesday night when they face the Cavaliers. That includes teams like the Lakers and Knicks, but also surprise teams like the Bucks and Clippers, who may not have thought they had a realistic chance in the Davis sweepstakes.

Anthony Davis’ representatives have informed the Pelicans that he would sign long-term with the Lakers, Knicks, Bucks and Clippers if he is traded, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 4, 2019

Additionally, though Davis won't sign an extension this summer, he's also not a free agent until 2020, which means any team who trades for him at the deadline would have him under control for the rest of this season and all of next season. Even though it might be a rental, some teams may be willing to go all in to get Davis for a season and a half if they feel he could help them contend for a title.

In any case, the next few days are going to be fascinating. How this situation plays out will have a huge impact on the rest of the league for years to come.