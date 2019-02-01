Anthony Davis trade rumors: Knicks made push to acquire Pelicans star prior to trading Kristaps Porzingis

Anthony Davis to the New York Knicks?

While it may have originally been considered a long shot, Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting that the Knicks offered the New Orleans Pelicans a package centered around Kristaps Porzingis in exchange for Davis.

Anthony Davis is focused on the Lakers as his top preferred destination, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @WatchStadium. The Knicks are also as a preferred landing spot, and made push to New Orleans with offer around Kristaps Porzingis before the Dallas deal. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 1, 2019

Of course, the Knicks ended up moving on rather quickly from Porzingis after the Latvian big man met with the front office on Thursday. Just hours after that meeting, the Knicks traded Porzingis, Tim Hardaway Jr., Courtney Lee and Trey Burke in exchange for Dennis Smith Jr., DeAndre Jordan, Wesley Matthews and two future first-round picks.

After months of speculation, Davis told his teammates and the front office that he wants out of New Orleans, a decision that comes as little surprise with the Pelicans floundering in the crowded Western Conference ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Spurs (8:30 p.m. ET -- Watch on FuboTV). All along, the front-runners to save Davis from the morass in the Big Easy have been the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics.

The Knicks clearly don't have the same pieces to deal New Orleans for Davis, and it's probably not wise to put the Knicks at the forefront of these discussions. However, anything is possible so we'll need to wait and see what happens next in this Anthony Davis trade rumor circus.