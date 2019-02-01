Anthony Davis trade rumors: Knicks made push to acquire Pelicans star prior to trading Kristaps Porzingis
The Knicks reportedly attempted to jump into the Davis sweepstakes with an offer that included Porzingis
Anthony Davis to the New York Knicks?
While it may have originally been considered a long shot, Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting that the Knicks offered the New Orleans Pelicans a package centered around Kristaps Porzingis in exchange for Davis.
Of course, the Knicks ended up moving on rather quickly from Porzingis after the Latvian big man met with the front office on Thursday. Just hours after that meeting, the Knicks traded Porzingis, Tim Hardaway Jr., Courtney Lee and Trey Burke in exchange for Dennis Smith Jr., DeAndre Jordan, Wesley Matthews and two future first-round picks.
After months of speculation, Davis told his teammates and the front office that he wants out of New Orleans, a decision that comes as little surprise with the Pelicans floundering in the crowded Western Conference ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Spurs (8:30 p.m. ET -- Watch on FuboTV). All along, the front-runners to save Davis from the morass in the Big Easy have been the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics.
The Knicks clearly don't have the same pieces to deal New Orleans for Davis, and it's probably not wise to put the Knicks at the forefront of these discussions. However, anything is possible so we'll need to wait and see what happens next in this Anthony Davis trade rumor circus.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Knicks trade Porzingis to Mavs
Dallas will pair Porzingis with Luka Doncic after its blockbuster deal on Thursday afterno...
-
Irving backtracks on re-signing with C's
Irving, who had verbally committed to staying in Boston prior to the start of the season, will...
-
Pressure on Knicks after Porzingis trade
New York's summer was already interesting, and now the stakes have been raised
-
Grizzlies vs. Hornets odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Hornets vs. Grizzlies game 10,000...
-
NBA odds, best parlay picks for Feb. 2
The team at SportsLine is going big with its top three-way NBA parlay
-
NBA reacts to snubs missing All-Star cut
There are plenty of NBA players deserving a nod in the All-Star Game but not enough spots,...