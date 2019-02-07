Anthony Davis trade rumors: Knicks on equal footing with Lakers in pursuit of Pelicans star
The Knicks are apparently on Anthony Davis' radar and on equal footing with the Lakers
You can add another NBA team to the Anthony Davis sweepstakes.
While we all know about the Los Angeles Lakers' pursuit of the All-Star big man, the New York Knicks are apparently on equal footing with the Lakers when it comes to being a long-term destination for the 25-year-old, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.
Stein also did not rule out the possibility that the Knicks could acquire Davis before the trade deadline on Thursday afternoon. It is unclear exactly what New York would give up for Davis.
Furthermore, according to Stein, Davis also remains adamant that he will become a free agent in the summer of 2020 regardless of which team he ends up on. In addition, the six-time All-Star does not want to sign a long-term extension with the Boston Celtics if he ends up being traded to Boston in the summer.
"Sources say Davis, meanwhile, remains adamant that he will not sign a long-term deal with Boston if the Celtics trade for him in July and that he would like to play out the rest of the season for the Pelicans if there's no trade by tomorrow's deadline."
With the Lakers reportedly backing out of trade talks for Davis, it's a guessing game as to where the 6-foot-10 big man will end up. But with the Knicks, Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers all remaining in play for Davis, there will be no shortage of suitors for the New Orleans Pelicans star -- whether that's before the trade deadline or after it.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2018-19 NBA Trade Tracker
A rundown of every deal this season as we approach the Feb. 7 trade deadline
-
Kings acquire Harrison Barnes from Mavs
The Kings are making a run at their first playoff spot since 2006
-
NBA Wed.: Scores, updates, highlights
There are seven games on the docket on Wednesday night
-
Rockets boost bench in 3-team trade
This three-team trade made plenty of sense for the Rockets and Cavs, but not so much for the...
-
Trade Grades: Wiz send Porter to Bulls
The Bulls got Porter in exchange for Bobby Portis, Jabari Parker and a 2023 second-round p...
-
Rockets, Cavs and Kings pull off trade
The Rockets, Cavaliers and Kings just pulled off a major three-team trade