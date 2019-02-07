Anthony Davis trade rumors: Knicks on equal footing with Lakers in pursuit of Pelicans star

You can add another NBA team to the Anthony Davis sweepstakes.

While we all know about the Los Angeles Lakers' pursuit of the All-Star big man, the New York Knicks are apparently on equal footing with the Lakers when it comes to being a long-term destination for the 25-year-old, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Anthony Davis has the Knicks on equal footing with the Lakers in terms of teams he is interested in signing with long-term, @NYTSports has learned. The Clippers and Bucks also remain preferred destinations on his list — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 7, 2019

Stein also did not rule out the possibility that the Knicks could acquire Davis before the trade deadline on Thursday afternoon. It is unclear exactly what New York would give up for Davis.

The Knicks could still try to trade for Davis before the deadline or wait until after the draft lottery in May, when the world will know how strong their top pick in June is. Either way, New York has ample encouragement to pursue a Davis trade before its big free-agent summer — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 7, 2019

Furthermore, according to Stein, Davis also remains adamant that he will become a free agent in the summer of 2020 regardless of which team he ends up on. In addition, the six-time All-Star does not want to sign a long-term extension with the Boston Celtics if he ends up being traded to Boston in the summer.

"Sources say Davis, meanwhile, remains adamant that he will not sign a long-term deal with Boston if the Celtics trade for him in July and that he would like to play out the rest of the season for the Pelicans if there's no trade by tomorrow's deadline."

With the Lakers reportedly backing out of trade talks for Davis, it's a guessing game as to where the 6-foot-10 big man will end up. But with the Knicks, Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers all remaining in play for Davis, there will be no shortage of suitors for the New Orleans Pelicans star -- whether that's before the trade deadline or after it.