Anthony Davis trade rumors: Knicks planning to make an offer for All-Star big man, per report

Anthony Davis to the New York Knicks?

Don't hold your breath, but according to a report from Chris Haynes, the Knickerbockers are planning to jump headfirst into the Anthony Davis sweepstakes, which officially began on Monday with Davis' trade request. Via Yahoo Sports:

The Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks are preparing to make offers for New Orleans Pelicans superstar forward Anthony Davis, league sources told Yahoo Sports. The Knicks have valuable trade chips in Kristaps Porzingis, rookie Kevin Knox and potentially the No. 1 overall pick in 2019. If the Knicks are successful, it could boost their attempts to lure Kevin Durant over the summer, and they'd still be in position to snag Irving or Charlotte's Kemba Walker.

After months of speculation, Davis told his teammates and the front office that he wants out of New Orleans, a decision that comes as little surprise with the Pelicans floundering in the crowded Western Conference ahead of Tuesday's matchup with the Rockets (8 p.m. ET -- Watch on FuboTV with NBA League Pass add-on). All along, the frontrunners to save Davis from the morass in the Big Easy have been the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics.

But could the Knicks really be in play? While they may not have the depth of young talent that other teams could offer, the Knicks could put together a very strong package if they were willing to include Kristaps Porzingis and rookie Kevin Knox. Those two, along with what will be a very high draft pick this year -- potentially the No. 1 overall pick -- would be hard to turn down for the Pelicans.

Of course, there are a number of factors at play here. For one, the Knicks will likely have to wait until the summer to see what pick they get and will have to hope it doesn't fall too low. Plus, there are question marks about Porzingis' health, and whether or not he would sign a long-term deal in New Orleans. Likewise, would Davis re-sign in New York?

It's certainly an intriguing proposition, but trading away Porzingis, Knox and a top pick in this year's draft would leave Davis on an awful roster. Unless they managed to sign some massive stars in free agency -- something they've failed to do recently -- he would be stuck in a similar situation to the one he's in right now.

With so many moving parts in play, it's probably not wise to put the Knicks at the forefront of these discussions, but they certainly appear to be in the mix.