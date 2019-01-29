Anthony Davis trade rumors: Lakers' Lonzo Ball doesn't want to play for Pelicans, per report

Well that didn't take long. Just a few hours after the Anthony Davis sweepstakes started in earnest with his trade request, we've heard from the Lonzo Ball camp.

According to a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania, Ball -- who could be included in a trade between the New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers -- would prefer to be sent to a third team if that happens.

Sources: Should Lakers/Pelicans trade talks pick up, point guard Lonzo Ball's camp prefers Ball to be moved to a third team that doesn't have an established point guard. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 29, 2019

Ignoring the fact that "Lonzo Ball's camp" is almost certainly just LaVar Ball, whom we haven't heard from in a while, this is quite an interesting demand.

Though Ball was the No. 2 overall pick just two years ago, he hasn't exactly covered himself in glory during his short NBA career. Perhaps it can't hurt, but he doesn't really appear to be in position to make demands like this. Plus, it's not like the Pelicans have some all-world point guard.

True, they have Jrue Holiday, but he's transitioned into more of a shooting guard role, while the likes of Elfrid Payton, Tim Frazier and Frank Jackson have been playing most of the point guard minutes in New Orleans. None of those three is so good that Ball couldn't compete with them. And if his camp feels they are, that's probably a bigger problem than where he might have to play.

In any case, this just adds more drama to what is going to be the most fascinating NBA storyline over the next few months, or however long it takes until Davis is moved.