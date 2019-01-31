Anthony Davis trade rumors: Lakers' Lonzo Ball would prefer Knicks or Bulls as landing spot in potential three-team deal
Ball reportedly wants to go somewhere without an established point guard
With the NBA trade deadline right around the corner, things are about to start heating up. Especially following Anthony Davis' trade request, One of the teams at the forefront of the Davis discussions is the Los Angeles Lakers, and any proposed deal between the Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans would surely have to include Lonzo Ball.
The young point guard, however, is not excited about that. According to a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania, Ball would prefer to be sent to a third team if that happens.
According to a report from Tania Ganguli, Ball would prefer to go to either the Bulls or the Knicks. Via the Los Angeles Times:
Although Lonzo Ball has no say in where he lands in a trade, his preference would be for the Lakers to find a third team such as Chicago or New York as a landing spot for the second-year point guard if he were part of a deal for New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis, according to sources not authorized to speak publicly.
Ignoring the fact that "Lonzo Ball's camp" is almost certainly just LaVar Ball, whom we haven't heard from in a while, this is quite an interesting demand.
Though Ball was the No. 2 overall pick just two years ago for the Lakers, back in action on Thursday against the Clippers (10:30 p.m. ET -- watch on fuboTV), he hasn't exactly covered himself in glory during his short NBA career. Perhaps it can't hurt, but he doesn't really appear to be in position to make demands like this. Plus, it's not like the Pelicans have some all-world point guard.
True, they have Jrue Holiday, but he's transitioned into more of a shooting guard role, while the likes of Elfrid Payton, Tim Frazier and Frank Jackson have been playing most of the point guard minutes in New Orleans. None of those three is so good that Ball couldn't compete with them. And if his camp feels they are, that's probably a bigger problem than where he might have to play.
In any case, this just adds more drama to what is going to be the most fascinating NBA storyline over the next few months, or however long it takes until Davis is moved.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA dunk contest, 3-point participants
The names of participants are already rolling in for All-Star Saturday Night
-
Doncic to sport Ghostbuster shoes at MSG
Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic continues to wear some of the best custom kicks on the court
-
Celtics' Jabari Bird faces new charges
Bird was originally arraigned in September on domestic violence charges, and is now facing...
-
NBA Star Index: AD, LeBron teaming up?
If Davis were to join LeBron with the Lakers, would they be a threat to win it all this ye...
-
Jazz vs. Trail Blazers odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Blazers vs. Jazz game 10,000 ti...
-
LeBron's form after injury key for L.A.
L.A., which has struggled to win with James out of action, truly needs its star back in full...