Anthony Davis trade rumors: 'No way' Pelicans deal their All-Star center to Lakers
This report suggests Los Angeles has no shot at acquiring the Pelicans star, who won't become a free agent until 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers have long been believed by many to be the destination for Anthony Davis.
However, the Lakers failed to get a deal done with the New Orleans Pelicans prior to the trade deadline. Now, according to Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated, who made an appearance on ESPN's "The Jump," there's "no way" that the Pelicans will trade Davis to the Lakers.
"I have been told that there's no way Anthony Davis is coming here [Los Angeles], through the Pelicans."
"They're just not going to do it."
Davis still has another full season with the Pelicans if they fail to trade him this summer. The Pelicans star center has made it clear to the organization that he doesn't plan to re-sign when he is a free agent in 2020, so they can attempt to trade him even if it isn't with the Lakers.
In a tumultuous season, Davis has still put together averages of 26.5 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.5 blocks while shooting 51.5 percent from the field. Davis hasn't been participating in back-to-back games for the Pelicans and also has been limited to less than 25 minutes per contest.
It sounds as though a deal with the Lakers, back in action on Thursday against the Raptors (8 p.m. ET -- watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension), doesn't look promising considering all that has happened leading up to the trade deadline. If Davis does play elsewhere next season, it appears that it won't be playing alongside LeBron James in Los Angeles.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How to watch: Lakers at Raptors
Toronto will look to take down a struggling Los Angeles team
-
NBA DFS lineups, top picks for Mar. 14
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup ad...
-
KD expected back for upcoming road trip
Steve Kerr gave a timetable on K.D.'s return from his ankle injury
-
The Sixers' killer starting five
Also: The Nets' don't have any easy games left, appreciating Derrick White's defense, checking...
-
NBA Playoff Picture: Western Conference
The No. 3 spot in the Western Conference is a swing seed and it looks like it could be a photo...
-
Lakers vs. Raptors odds, NBA picks, sims
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Lakers vs. Raptors 10,000 times