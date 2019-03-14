Anthony Davis trade rumors: 'No way' Pelicans deal their All-Star center to Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have long been believed by many to be the destination for Anthony Davis.

However, the Lakers failed to get a deal done with the New Orleans Pelicans prior to the trade deadline. Now, according to Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated, who made an appearance on ESPN's "The Jump," there's "no way" that the Pelicans will trade Davis to the Lakers.

"I have been told that there's no way Anthony Davis is coming here [Los Angeles], through the Pelicans." "They're just not going to do it."

Davis still has another full season with the Pelicans if they fail to trade him this summer. The Pelicans star center has made it clear to the organization that he doesn't plan to re-sign when he is a free agent in 2020, so they can attempt to trade him even if it isn't with the Lakers.

In a tumultuous season, Davis has still put together averages of 26.5 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.5 blocks while shooting 51.5 percent from the field. Davis hasn't been participating in back-to-back games for the Pelicans and also has been limited to less than 25 minutes per contest.

It sounds as though a deal with the Lakers, back in action on Thursday against the Raptors (8 p.m. ET -- watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension), doesn't look promising considering all that has happened leading up to the trade deadline. If Davis does play elsewhere next season, it appears that it won't be playing alongside LeBron James in Los Angeles.