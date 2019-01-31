Anthony Davis trade rumors: Pelicans not taking calls for All-Star big man, currently have 'no interest' in Lakers deal
Dell Demps is reportedly 'not picking up his phone' for teams calling about Anthony Davis trade offers
Speculation has run rampant since Anthony Davis revealed that he isn't willing to sign a contract extension with the New Orleans Pelicans and wants to be traded.
Several teams have been linked to Davis, with the Los Angeles Lakers being the most prominent. However, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Pelicans general manager Dell Demps is "not picking up his phone" when it comes to trade calls concerning Davis.
Any Lakers trade package presented to the Pelicans would include some combination of Ingram, Hart, Kuzma, Ball and Ivica Zubac, as well as a future first-round pick or picks. When that offer could occur leading up to the deadline is unknown. New Orleans general manager Dell Demps is "not picking up his phone," a source familiar with the situation told ESPN on Tuesday.
Additionally, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Pelicans have "no interest" in trading Davis to the Lakers at this time.
It was always believed that the Pelicans were going to offer Davis the supermax extension in the hopes that he would commit to the franchise in the long-term. However, Davis and his agent, Rich Paul, have other ideas with their recent trade request.
Tuesday marked the Pelicans' first game since Davis made his trade demands public. Davis didn't suit up for the game and it's certainly going to be interesting to see if he continues to sit out if New Orleans, back in action on Wednesday against the Denver Nuggets (8 p.m. ET -- watch on fuboTV), doesn't end up trading him before the Feb. 7 trade deadline.
The Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks, and Toronto Raptors have reportedly showed interest in acquiring Davis in addition to the Lakers
