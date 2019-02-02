Anthony Davis trade rumors: Pelicans star didn't want demands leaked to public; thinks it's 'my time to move on'
Anthony Davis' trade demands became clear on Monday
Anthony Davis sent shockwaves through the NBA when it was revealed that he doesn't intend to sign a supermax contract extension with the New Orleans Pelicans and wants to be traded.
For the first time since Davis' agent, Rich Paul, made his trade demands public, Davis spoke to the media on Friday and addressed the situation. The Pelicans center claimed that his intentions were leaked, but feels that "it's my time to move on."
"We didn't want to leak it to the media. We wanted to do it in-house, but that wasn't on us," Davis added.
In addition, Anthony Davis Sr. made headlines on Friday when he stated that he doesn't want his son to go to the Boston Celtics because of the way that they treated Isaiah Thomas. Of course, Thomas was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the summer of 2017 in exchange for Kyrie Irving.
Davis has spent his entire seven-year NBA career with the Pelicans after being the number-one pick in the 2012 draft. The All-Star big man is currently dealing with a finger injury that has kept him sidelined for the past six games, but the Pelicans will be back in action Saturday evening when they face the Spurs (8:30 p.m. ET -- Watch on FuboTV with NBA League Pass add-on).
"I feel like it's my time," Davis said. "I gave the city, organization, fans everything I felt like I could. I don't know how long I'm going to play this game. People's careers are short, so I feel like it's my time to move on.
"I feel like I'm in my prime right now. I'm playing at an elite level, and I think that I want to make sure I take advantage of that."
Even though the Pelicans may not want to play Davis once he's healthy, he has expressed a desire to play for the team even though he isn't choosing to re-sign. The Pelicans certainly are going to try to find the best offer available considering that Davis is one of the top players that the NBA has to offer.
-
