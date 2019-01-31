Anthony Davis trade update: Pelicans' Dell Demps not returning calls from Lakers GM, per report

If the New Orleans Pelicans are indeed taking trade calls regarding Anthony Davis, it appears one team is being left out of the conversation -- the Los Angeles Lakers.

As the Feb. 7 trade deadline approaches, don't expect a deal to be completed between both teams for the All-Star big man. According to a report by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Pelicans general manager Dell Demps has yet to even answer any calls from Lakers GM Rob Pelinka regarding a trade for Davis.

"As the NBA trade deadline looms within a week, the Lakers' immediate pursuit of All-Star forward Anthony Davis is fraught with obstacles -- including the fact that New Orleans Pelicans general manager Dell Demps has yet to return a call from Lakers GM Rob Pelinka, league sources told ESPN."

It has become obvious that the Pelicans, back in action on Saturday against the Spurs (8:30 p.m. ET), are in no rush to find a deal involving Davis. It makes sense as Davis doesn't hit free agency until 2020, giving New Orleans a full year to negotiate with teams regarding a trade. Furthermore, the Boston Celtics won't be involved in trade discussions until the summer of 2019 due to a CBA rule that prohibits them from acquiring Davis while still having Kyrie Irving on the roster under his current contract.

What's interesting to mention here also is that Wojnarowski notes that the Pelicans might be following the San Antonio Spurs' path regarding the idea of not wanting to trade their star player to the purple and gold. The Spurs did this with Kawhi Leonard when he was being shopped around last year.

"The sluggish response time is perhaps a message that New Orleans places some responsibility on the Lakers for Davis' trade request. Or perhaps it is an indication to Davis and his agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, that the Pelicans don't plan to easily acquiesce on a trade request to partner Davis with LeBron James." "Pelicans owner Gayle Benson is enthusiastically carrying the small-market banner, pushing back on any planned superstar union of James and Davis in the NBA's glamour market."

With the idea that they're not planning to trade Davis before the deadline, it is also a possibility that they sit the five-time All-Star for the remainder of the season -- preventing the risk of Davis getting injury and driving down his trade value.

The 25-year-old big man is averaging career-highs across the board in points (29.3), rebounds (13.3), assists (4.4) and steals (1.7) per game this season.

This tactic will only benefit the Pelicans in the long run. The Lakers are obviously desperate to make an immediate move considering they're at risk of missing the postseason, and New Orleans is well aware of that.

Considering the Celtics and several other NBA clubs will be in a better position to make a trade offer for Davis over the summer, it just makes total sense for the Pelicans to sit on this rather than making an immediate move to please Davis and a team such as the Lakers.