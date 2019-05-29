Anthony Davis update: David Griffin meets with Pelicans star, makes case for big man to remain with team, per report

The Anthony Davis saga is expected to reach a conclusion at some point during the offseason.

New Orleans Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin met with Davis on Wednesday and the two are "expected to continue a dialogue moving forward." According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Griffin is trying to convince Davis that there is a very bright future in New Orleans amid all the trade rumors involving the franchise's superstar.

New Orleans star Anthony Davis and Pels EVP David Griffin met this morning in Los Angeles and are expected to continue a dialogue moving forward, league sources tell ESPN. Griffin is making his case to AD on a future with the Pelicans. Davis can be a free agent next summer. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 29, 2019

Prior to Wednesday's meeting, Griffin outlined why he was "optimistic" about the chances of convincing Davis to stay with the team.

"Yeah, we'll visit together. We'll probably sit together in Los Angeles at some point around the draft workouts that take place there," Griffin said of Davis, via the New York Post. "We'll definitely visit; that's the next step.

"Really, it's to look at each other in the eye and talk about what's important to us. We're very optimistic from previous conversations with Rich Paul, his agent, and with all of the people here that know what he's about."

Griffin thinks that the Pelicans will be able to convince Davis that if winning in the league is his top priority, then New Orleans is the place for him to be.

"We're very confident that we have a compelling situation for him here," Griffin said. "And if winning is indeed what he is all about -- which we have every reason to believe -- we feel confident that we can create and are creating the right environment for Anthony and frankly for high-caliber players of all types to want to be part of.

"This is something we hope creates an energy that recruits itself, and Anthony would just be one step in that process."

Davis has previously stated that his legacy, not necessarily money or winning, is of the utmost import to him.

"I'd take legacy over money," Davis said of his career path in December, via Yahoo Sports. "I want to have a legacy. All my people that look up to me, the younger kids, I want them to know about A.D.'s legacy. Championships, the things I do in the community, being a good teammate, playing hard. All that stuff matters the most to me. Don't get me wrong, money is amazing. But I think in that sense, money or legacy, I think my legacy will win that battle every time."

Griffin is a competent executive with a proven track record, and the Pelicans landed the top pick in the upcoming 2019 draft, so the organization is in a better place than it was when Davis initially requested a trade. However, will those things be enough to sway Davis' decision, or is his mind already made up? We will have to wait and see.