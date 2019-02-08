Anthony Davis update: Pelicans to limit All-Star's playing time, possibly sit him in back-to-back games, per report
After not being moved at the trade deadline, Davis is set to begin playing again for New Orleans
With the trade deadline passing, Anthony Davis is still a member of the New Orleans Pelicans.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Davis is expected to play in very few -- if any -- back-to-back games for the Pelicans for the remainder of the 2018-19 season.
Davis is currently dealing with a finger injury that has kept him out of the lineup for the past nine games. However, the Pelicans didn't include Davis on their injury report for Friday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
On Thursday, Wojnarowski reported that the Pelicans star center was going to return to the court and play for the team despite Davis making it clear that he won't sign a contract extension with the franchise this summer. General Dell Demps released a statement explaining why the Pelicans are electing to play Davis throughout the remainder of the season.
"A number of factors contributed to this decision," Demps said. "Ultimately, Anthony made it clear to us that he wants to play, and he gives our team the best opportunity to win games. Moreover, the Pelicans want to preserve the integrity of the game and align our organization with NBA policies. We believe Anthony playing upholds the values that are in the best interest of the NBA and its fans. We look forward to seeing Anthony in a Pelicans uniform again soon."
Prior to going down last month, Davis was averaging 29.3 points, 13.3 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks while shooting 50.9 percent from the field.
