All-Star guard Anthony Edwards has agreed to a five year contract extension with the Minnesota Timberwolves worth up to $260 million, his agents told Adrian Wojnarowski. Edwards was eligible for a rookie scale extension this offseason, and he's received the full max deal after a career season that featured a playoff appearance with the Wolves.

Edwards earned his first All-Star appearance this past season, averaging a career-high 24.6 points to go along with 5.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists. He joins LaMelo Ball and Desmond Bane as other players who signed rookie scale extensions since free agency started on June 30.

