The NBA announced Monday that Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star guard Anthony Edwards has been fined $25,000 for using "profane language" during postgame media availability following the team's 107-90 win against the Golden State Warriors on Dec. 6.

Following the win, in which Edwards finished with 30 points, nine assists and four rebounds, he was asked about the team's defense, as they held the Warriors to under 100 points. When talking about the defensive pressure the Wolves used, Edwards used some NSFW language words to describe the situation.

"Everyone is guarding at a high level, but Jaden [McDaniels] and Rudy [Gobert] are being the anchors we need them to be," Edwards said. "I think that's the main thing. Naz [Reid] and Julius [Randle] are f---ing playing defense. I've never seen them play defense before. So that's f---ing incredible. And he's right here, put the camera on him. Guarding his ass off."

As innocent as it was from Edwards, the league doesn't take kindly to foul language used during interviews. This is now the second time in a month that Edwards has been fined by the league. The last time, was for flipping the middle finger at the referees during Minnesota's win against the Kings on Nov. 15. Edwards was fined $35,000 for that gesture, which he used after he was called for a charge that he didn't agree with. Edwards was driving towards the basket, and as several Sacramento defenders swarmed on him in the paint, he tried to pass out of it. But he ran straight into Jordan McLaughlin in the process, which was ruled an offensive foul by the referees, which Edwards didn't take kindly to, resulting in him flipping the bird.

That instance was the first time Edwards had been fined for something that happened during a game, as he has been fined on multiple occasions for criticizing officiating. Following the 2022-23 season, in which the Nuggets knocked out the Timberwolves in the first round of the playoffs, Edwards was fined $50,000 for swinging a chair that struck two bystanders in the arena.