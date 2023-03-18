Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards left the team's thrilling 139-131 double-overtime loss to the Chicago Bulls on Friday night in the first quarter due to an ankle sprain and did not return.

Edwards left the arena in a protective walking boot, though neither he nor head coach Chris Finch provided much information about his status. "We'll see how it feels tomorrow," Edwards said.

Late in the first quarter, Edwards drove to his right and was trapped by Alex Caruso and Nikola Vucevic, who hoped to force the ball out of his hands. Edwards made the right read and fired a cross-court pass to a wide-open Mike Conley, who knocked down a 3-pointer. Unfortunately, before the ball even went through the basket, you could hear Edwards yelling in pain over the broadcast.

Edwards jumped to make his pass and upon landing his right ankle turned violently. He pounded the ground with his hand in agony, and eventually had to be helped to the locker room because he was unable to put any weight on his right leg.

Edwards was officially ruled out for the game in the third quarter. The incident certainly did not look or sound good, but at this point it's far too early to know how long Edwards may be sidelined, if at all. He will likely need to undergo imaging to determine the full extent of the injury.

If Edwards is to miss any time, that would be bad news for the Wolves, who have also been playing without Karl-Anthony Towns since Nov. 28. In the meantime, Edwards has assumed full control of the team and made his first All-Star appearance last month in Salt Lake City. For the season, he's averaging 25 points, six rebounds and 4.5 assists, while shooting 46% from the field and 36.9% from 3-point land.

After the loss to the Bulls, the Timberwolves are now back under .500 for the season at 35-36. That mark leaves them right in the middle of the crowded bottom half of the Western Conference standings; they are one game behind the Golden State Warriors for the No. 6 seed and a guaranteed playoff spot and one game ahead of the 11th place Utah Jazz.