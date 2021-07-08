Anthony Edwards, the reigning Rookie of the Year runner-up, suffered a sprained ankle at Team USA practice on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst. The injury is not believed to be serious, but Edwards is expected to miss the rest of Team USA training camp, according to Windhorst. Earlier Wednesday, a video surfaced of Edwards being helped to the team bus with what looked like a potentially more serious injury.

Edwards is not a member of the senior roster that will go to Tokyo to participate in the Olympics, but was at training camp as a member of the Select Team. That group, typically comprised of younger players, trains with and scrimmages against Team USA itself. The Select Team typically serves as a pipeline system to the Senior National Team down the line. The program has existed since 2006, and a total of 15 players that have participated have gone on to play for Team USA in the Olympics. That includes seven players on the 2021 Team USA Olympic roster: Devin Booker, Jrue Holiday, Kevin Durant, Jerami Grant, Draymond Green, Zach LaVine and Kevin Love.

But players tend to try to avoid risking their health when they suffer even minor injuries playing for Team USA. Paul George lost almost an entire season after suffering a gruesome leg injury while playing in a Team USA scrimmage, and that has made him a cautionary tale for other players. Edwards' health will be critical to his Minnesota Timberwolves next season, so even if the injury isn't serious, his caution makes sense.

The Select Team still has 16 players remaining at camp. That includes Naz Reid, Edwards' teammate on the Timberwolves. Team USA will play its first exhibition on Saturday, July 10 against Nigeria, and with several players still participating in the NBA Finals, health will be very important for Team USA as it continues to prepare for the Olympics.