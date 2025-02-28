The NBA suspended Anthony Edwards for one game without pay, the league announced Friday, after the Minnesota Timberwolves star picked up his 16th technical foul of the season. It happened during the third quarter of the Wolves' 111-102 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, and because it was his second tech of the game, it led to his automatic ejection.

Edwards, who had already been whistled for jawing and exchanging shoves with Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt in the first quarter, was teched up again for pushing off his defender on the play in question and shortly thereafter said the magic words to get himself a second tech.

Here's the clear push off by Edwards:

But Edwards wasn't done airing his frustration. As he walked off the court, he threw the ball into the stands instead of giving it back to the officials.

He's been fined a bunch this season for using profane language in interviews, but Edwards likely isn't worried about the money as he just started a five-year, $260 million contract.

Where this is really going to cost Edwards and the Timberwolves, in addition to being out for the rest of the loss on Thursday (Minnesota was still within striking distance when he got tossed), is that Edwards' 16th technical foul of the season automatically triggered the one-game suspension.

Luckily, Minnesota's next game is on Friday at the Utah Jazz. It will certainly be winnable even without Edwards. But you can't be sure. The Wolves' offense without Edwards scores just 109.9 points per 100 possessions, per Cleaning the Glass, which would be a bottom-five rating.

They don't have anyone else to create much of anything, and they are in a precarious position tied in the loss column with Dallas and Sacramento for the West's final Play-In spot. Every game matters with six weeks to go, and not having Edwards, against any opponent is a major blow.