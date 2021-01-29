A man holding up shirts calling Lakers star LeBron James a "racist" and "narcissist" was kicked out of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland on Monday during the Cavaliers' game against Los Angeles, according to police reports obtained by cleveland.com. The man was not arrested nor charged with anything officially.

Police say that the t-shirts the man held up included lines like "LeBron is a racist," "LeBron is a narcissist," "Gloria Goes West. Starring LBJ as king narcissist" -- the last of which refers to James's mother and a rumor that she had a relationship with her son's former teammate Delonte West, which West denies.

The man first brought attention to himself when Cavs GM Kobe Altman, several team employees and multiple players reported the fan to security, with players complaining that he was yelling obscenities.

When cops confronted the man about his shirts and his behavior, asking to see the shirts to check if they broke the fan code of conduct. When arena security told him he was being kicked out after he refused to show the shirts, he continued yelling profanities and then lunged at a security guard. Cops then escorted him out, but not before the man tried to run back into the stadium "five times...trying to burrow his way through the guards and officers."

He was shoved down to the ground by an officer on the fourth try, and then was threatened with arrest for trespassing after his fifth unsuccessful attempt.

James scored a season-high 46 points, including an incredible 21-point fourth quarter, in the Lakers' 115-108 win over the Cavs.