Are the Jazz improving or is it fool’s gold?
The Utah Jazz have improved offensively since Rudy Gobert’s injury. Can this offense be sustained?
- Are the Utah Jazz good now?
- December is not looking so difficult with some opponents struggling.
- Rodney Hood has found his role.
- Donovan Mitchell’s impressive November.
- Is Ricky Rubio and if he’s a good fit for the Jazz?
- Derrick Favors is improving his trade value by the game.
- Alec Burks has been improving and playing defense!
