Are we overlooking the Golden State Warriors after 2019 NBA free agency?

The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been all but written off in the wake of 2019 NBA free agency, which saw repeat Finals MVP Kevin Durant flee for Brooklyn not long after fellow Bay Area superstar Klay Thompson suffered an injury that will keep him out for at least part of next season.

But is it wrong to turn our eyes to new Western Conference powerhouses, particularly those in Los Angeles? Between the Clippers and Lakers, after all, the road to the 2019-20 Finals could easily run through LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

But according to CBS Sports' Brad Botkin, no one should be overlooking the Warriors.

"They're going to be really good," he told Tommy Tran on Wednesday's "Kanell & Bell" podcast. "This falloff of the Warriors has been grossly exaggerated. They're going to go into Opening Night next season with three All-Stars on their team in D'Angelo Russell, Steph Curry and Draymond Green. The latter two of those are arguably the best offensive and defensive player in the league. So they're going to be really good right away. And then Klay Thompson's going to be back post-trade deadline."

Even if the Warriors opt to move someone like Russell at the deadline, Botkin added, there's little doubt in his mind Golden State will be back in the postseason -- and a threat to go the distance.

"Bottom line, by the time we get to the playoffs -- and they're going to be in the playoffs... once they get there, you're rolling in with Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Steph Curry, D'Angelo Russell... You're telling me other teams are comfortable with (that)?"

