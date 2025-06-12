As the New York Knicks' search for a new coach marches on following the firing of Tom Thibodeau, Arkansas coach John Calipari addressed rumors this week on his potential interest in moving to the NBA. UConn's Dan Hurley and retired Villanova legend Jay Wright are the other college coaches who have been linked to New York's vacancy.

Calipari, who has publicly vouched for team president Leon Rose in the past prior to New York's last coaching search, said Wednesday the Knicks' vacancy is a "hell of a job," but his plan is to stick with the Razorbacks for now.

"I've been at Arkansas one year. People are totally committed and committed to me, personally," Calipari said on "Golic and Golic" on the FanDuel Sports Network, ditching speculation of possible intrigue. "I'm coaching at Arkansas, but they have a great organization, they got a terrific team. But it's not for everybody, now. You guys know, coaching the Knicks is like coaching -- there's some college teams, I would say, not for everybody, and that one isn't for everybody.

"But you have everything you need to win, and you have New York City. So, someone's going to get a hell of a job."

Calipari is often mentioned in various NBA searches given his success at the college level and penchant for one-and-done prospects having immediate success in the pros. He has now led four different programs to the Sweet 16 after getting there last season at Arkansas during his first campaign.

Calipari signed a five-year contract at the SEC program last spring after a successful tenure at Kentucky soured in the final stages. A Naismith Hall of Fame inductee, Calipari spent 15 seasons with the Wildcats, compiling a 410-123 overall record, highlighted by the school's eighth national championship in 2012.

He is one of college basketball's active leaders in NCAA Tournament wins and is considered one of the brightest minds on the offensive side of the sport.

Knicks coaching search: New York denied permission to speak with Bulls' Billy Donovan, Hawks' Quin Snyder Zachary Pereles

As for the Knicks, they've hit a roadblock with two other potential candidates after Dallas and Atlanta reportedly refused to let New York speak with coaches Jason Kidd and Quin Snyder According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Chicago stiff-armed the Knicks' attempt to chat with Billy Donovan, as did Minnesota with coach Chris Finch and Houston with Ime Udoka.

New York fired Thibodeau after the franchise's first Eastern Conference Finals appearance in 25 seasons due in part to usage abnormalities with star players and an overall failure to get the most out of a talented roster, according to an SNY report.

There was a meeting between players and front office personnel after the series loss to the Indiana Pacers that reportedly raised specific doubts about Thibodeau's overall coaching acumen, and those data points fueled the franchise's move in a new direction ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Thibodeau spoke publicly about his firing for the first time this week in the form of a full page ad in the New York Times, showing his adoration and appreciation for the support for Knicks fans.