Arrest warrant reportedly issued for DeMarcus Cousins following leaked audio footage of alleged domestic altercation
The Lakers and the league addressed the matter on Tuesday
An arrest warrant has been issued for Los Angeles Lakers center DeMarcus Cousins in Mobile, Alabama on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge. The warrant comes two days after an audio recording surfaced of Cousins allegedly threatening the mother of his child.
According to USA Today Sports, the Mobile municipal court website lists a third-degree harassing communications charge against Cousins, and a police spokesperson confirmed to the publication that "an arrest warrant has been issued."
The NBA announced on Tuesday afternoon that they are aware of domestic abuse allegations against Cousins, and are investigating the matter.
"We are aware of the report regarding DeMarcus Cousins and are investigating the allegations," NBA spokesman Mike Bass said in a statement.
Early on Tuesday morning, TMZ published audio of an argument between a man alleged to be Cousins and a woman alleged to be his ex-girlfriend. In the audio, the two are arguing over whether or not the woman would allow Cousins' 7-year-old son to attend a wedding. Near the end of the clip, after the woman declines to let the son attend the wedding, the man is heard threatening to "put a bullet in (her) f---ing head."
The Lakers also acknowledged the report: "We are aware of the allegation involving DeMarcus Cousins and, of course, take this claim seriously," the team said in a statement. "We are in the process of gathering information and will reserve further comment at this time."
According to court documents obtained by ESPN, Cousins' ex-girlfriend was seeking a restraining order against the center in Alabama. In addition to the threats made on the leaked audio, the woman alleges that Cousins has previously choked her.
Just a few weeks ago, Cousins suffered a torn ACL during a preseason workout. No official timeline for his recovery has been released, but he's expected to miss most, if not all of the upcoming season.
