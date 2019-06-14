As Anthony Davis trade rumors involving Celtics ramp up, Jayson Tatum is prepared for possibility of being dealt

The Boston Celtics had lofty expectations for the 2018-19 season, but ultimately finished the campaign in an unimpressive fashion as they were eliminated in the Eastern Conference semifinals by the Milwaukee Bucks.

Now with Kyrie Irving potentially on his way out the door, Jayson Tatum may not be far behind if the Celtics decide to enter the Anthony Davis sweepstakes this summer. On Tuesday, Tatum joined Jeff Goodman on the "Good N' Plenty" podcast and admitted that he realizes that the NBA is a "business."

"The NBA is a business, and people have to make business decisions, and it is totally out of my control," Tatum said. "I've just got to control myself and what I do and working out and playing the game I love. And I tell people all the time that if I get traded, there's nothing I can do. I'm not going to be upset or mad [at] who I play for. I just love to play basketball."

This comes after Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Celtics are among a group of teams that plan to be "aggressive" in their pursuit of Davis. Even if Irving ends up signing elsewhere in free agency, that wouldn't prohibit the team from going to great lengths in order to acquire the New Orleans Pelicans star.

The Celtics certainly have an abundance of assets that the Pelicans would be interested in with Tatum likely being the center piece of any deal. Jaylen Brown and future first-round picks could also be enticing for the Pelicans if they were to decide to try and strike up a deal with the Celtics.

Boston's roster certainly could look significantly different next season with Irving potentially leaving. In addition, fellow guard Terry Rozier is set to become a restricted free agent and could also be on the move after seeing his role diminished this past season with the team.

It's unclear how quickly Pelicans general manager David Griffin would be willing to accept a trade for Davis. Earlier in the offseason, Griffin attempted to convince Davis and his agent, Rich Paul, that the Pelicans were the right landing spot for him with the franchise set to select Duke's Zion Williamson with the top pick in next week's draft.