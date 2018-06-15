As Kawhi Leonard trade rumors swirl, NBA Twitter reacts to a potential Lakers superteam emerging

Picture this: A Big 3 to end all Big 3s. Ever since Ray Allen, Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce teamed up in Boston just over a decade ago, teams have been looking for that perfect combination of players. With San Antonio Spurs star Kawhi Leonard reportedly wanting a trade out of San Antonio, Lakers fans are hoping that their team's future will include Leonard, along with LeBron James and Paul George.

However, what happens in free agency is yet to be decided, and just landing Leonard would huge for the Lakers and their fans. There are those that think the Lakers are taking the speculation a bit too far.

According to a poll, 96% of Laker fans expect them to add Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook, Kyrie Irving, Paul George, LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Aaron Gordon, Anthony Davis, DeAndre Jordan AND DeMarcus Cousins this offseason — NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) June 11, 2018

Other fans are firing up the trade machine and ... wait, what?

@spurs what more could you ask for pic.twitter.com/RaNEKI6VYZ — Parade Draymond (@NBATake_) June 15, 2018

And in San Antonio, who have held out hope that the prospect of a supermax would be enough to keep Leonard on, there's been a slight malfunction.

Spurs fans right now pic.twitter.com/tTD8CFvQJ6 — MrPantone (@MrPant0ne) June 15, 2018

Lakers fans, meanwhile, are just excited in general.

Lakers have 2 Max Contract Spots, and assets to trade for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi, LeBron, and Paul George in LA...is this happening??? 👀🤔 — NBA Lowdown (@NBALowdown) June 15, 2018

2018-2019 Lakers starting 5



PG: Kobe Bryant

SG: Paul George

SF: Kawhi Leonard

PF: Lebron James

C: Shaquille O’Neal — #LakersChampions2018 (@_Lakers_4_Life) June 15, 2018

Me: Kawhi Leonard, LeBron James, and whatever third piece they get might actually challenge Golden State.



Also Me: But man, do we really want Lakers exceptionalism to come back? pic.twitter.com/3s9ZltMADa — Josh Eberley 🇨🇦 (@JoshEberley) June 15, 2018

Lakers fans, when they see the Kawhi Leonard news pic.twitter.com/8yNybyj1ui — Old Player Tweets (@OldPlayerTweets) June 15, 2018

Now it’s time for the Lakers to get LeBron, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. — NBA SKITS (@NBA_Skits) June 15, 2018

EXT. Cavs Parking Lot - June 8



LeBron: “We teaming up on the Lakers next year?”



Kawhi Leonard: “................”



LeBron: “My man!” pic.twitter.com/7qYIfVRGZT — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) June 15, 2018

This is kind of a mess, and the story is still in its fledgling stages. But the thought of Leonard, James and George teaming up is a terrifying one. If it does happen, fans will face the ultimate challenge: Overcome the hatred that about 29 teams have for the Lakers due to slights in years passed? Or cheer for the Warriors to make their way toward a third straight title. That's a tough decision for most NBA fans, but it's one that they may face if the offseason plays out the way some are anticipating.