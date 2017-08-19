As LeBron's Decision 2018 looms, Akron store already selling 'Stay Home 23' apparel

LeBron James could very possibly leave Cleveland once again next summer. The Cavaliers star shocked the city when he left the first time and stunned them again when he chose to come back. Now that LeBron has completed his goal of winning a title in Cleveland, there's a freedom to do whatever he wants.

Of course, most Cavs fans would like to continue competing for championships and James gives them their best chance at doing that. So as Decision 2018 approaches, one store in Akron has already started selling "Stay Home 23" hats and T-shirts as to entice their local hero to remain in Cleveland.

So this is already happening in Akron pic.twitter.com/f5ekd5bsI6 — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) August 19, 2017

When a star player considers leaving a franchise, there's no better way to persuade them to stick around than apparel. It's a formula that's tried and true. It's overall success rate? Questionable. That or this store could just be trying to cash in on the hope that James stays, which in that case, is just a good business tactic.

James has been involved in plenty of rumors this summer and what his decision ends up being is as good a guess as anybody's. The thing about James is that he's unpredictable. Trying to guess what he's going to do will only lead to headaches.