As the rebuilding Hawks try to weather the storm, how much Trae Young is too much?

NEW YORK -- If winning is the best deodorant, then losing has a way of spreading its stench. Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young scored 42 points on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden, shooting 16 for 29 and dishing eight assists, but those numbers were tainted by the final score: The Hawks lost 149-120, making the New York Knicks look like a well-oiled machine and falling to 6-22, the second-worst record in the league.

Young called it the lowest point of Atlanta's season. That is saying something, as it had previously lost by 34 in Chicago, 47 in Houston and 49 in Los Angeles. Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce's job is not in jeopardy, Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported on Thursday, but could be soon if they don't play with more vigor once John Collins returns from his 25-game suspension for violating the league's anti-drug program.

In the context of that report, Young looks like a rising star on a sinking ship. The 21-year-old is averaging 28.3 points, 8.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds, making 37.7 percent of his 9.1 3-pointers a game, with a higher usage rate and a higher true shooting percentage than LeBron James. He does it in electrifying fashion, too: Deep 3s, flashy passes, wicked crossovers.

"He can get by pretty much anybody," Atlanta guard Allen Crabbe said. "The people that I've seen guard him one-on-one, not many people can contain him. So it's fun, watching somebody like that, of that caliber, of that talent."

Young's teammates sure are doing a lot of watching. Two weeks ago, The Athletic's Seth Partnow published a story detailing how the Hawks -- and a few other teams -- have relied on a single playmaker to a degree that is almost unprecedented. Partnow posited that these extremely star-centric systems might be fundamentally different than more egalitarian ones, as Young's role is now more similar to a quarterback than a central midfielder.

It was natural for Young to carry a larger load than he did as a rookie, but this is extreme. Young is shooting more often and using more possessions than Stephen Curry did in his 2015-16 MVP season. Some of this is due to circumstances beyond his control: Atlanta doesn't have another point guard on the roster, Collins got suspended and Kevin Huerter missed 11 games with a shoulder injury. The morning of the MSG debacle, Pierce said at shootaround that the Hawks' challenge now is to reduce Young's usage.

"I think when you have a guy that scores at many levels and scores in many ways like Trae does, he doesn't need to just have the ball and make all the plays," Pierce said. "We got Kevin Huerter that can create and facilitate and make plays for Trae as well. And it's a lot easier, taking that responsibility and burden off of him."

Pierce said that getting Young off the ball has been "a major point of focus," and he was pleased that Huerter a total of 13 assists when Atlanta visited Charlotte and Miami last week. It is not unusual to see opponents blitz Young far from the basket, and while that itself can create open looks for other players, Pierce would like to create more catch-and-shoot opportunities for Young rather than "off-the-dribble 3s with two guys in front of him." The coach wants rookies De'Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish to feel empowered to make plays, too.

"Now you gotta defend all over the floor," Pierce said. "You can't just focus on the middle of the floor and the pick-and-rolls with Trae."

When Young sends a defender flying the wrong way and swishes a parking-lot 3, it is a thrill:

When he brings the ball down the floor, keeps it as the shot clock ticks down to 10 and misses after the same move, it is not:

The Hawks have scored like a league-average offense with Young on the court, but they rank 26th in offensive rating because have been thoroughly hopeless without him. (The difference between the Chicago Bulls' league-worst offense and the Hawks' offense without Young is greater than the difference between the Dallas Mavericks' second-ranked offense and Chicago's.) On any given possession, Atlanta's best chance is to play through Young. Over the course of a typical game, though, there are possessions in which Young looks off an open shooter or dribbles around until he settles for a long 2:

There is nothing inherently wrong with Young's style. Any team lucky enough to have a player as talented as him must find some sort of balance between letting the star cook and involving everybody else. Of the teams Partnow described as heliocentric, though, the Hawks are the only one that isn't winning. Even in the best of circumstances, there can be diminishing returns tilting an offense this much in a single player's direction. These are decidedly not the best of circumstances, and Young deserves some blame for that: He is the weakest defender on the third-worst defense in the NBA.

When Huerter was sidelined, he wasn't surprised by Young's otherworldly numbers or the way opponents tried to get the ball out of Young's hands. Huerter wanted to get back and help the team, though, and he said he is still trying to find the rhythm he had before the injury. His 14 points in New York were the most he had scored since Nov. 10, and his 14 field goal attempts were his most of the season.

"For me and everybody, I think when we get the ball moving and there are multiple guys touching it, I think guys are always put in a good situation to make plays," Huerter said. "Sometimes we have a problem, the ball gets stagnant a little too much. Our defense kind of sometimes affects our offense."

From a team-building perspective, Young proving capable of handling this much responsibility is the most important development in Atlanta's season. Perhaps the most crucial part of Pierce's job, though, is to balance the franchise's big-picture goals with more immediate concerns. After Tuesday's shootaround, Pierce said that he has repeatedly talked to the team about playing with competitive spirit. The Hawks proceeded to show little of that in New York, and it is fair to wonder if everyone is OK with how ball-dominant Young has been.

"We understand how important he is to our team," Crabbe said. "And I think he understands that. And he's a very talented guy. Good things happen when he's out there on the floor for us. If that's what we gotta do in order to give ourselves a good chance, then that's what we're going to have to roll with. But for us other players as well, we gotta just make plays as well, step up, help him out a little bit."

Crabbe said Young is "doing what he's gotta do." The veteran wing expressed optimism that, with Collins on the verge of a return, the Hawks will be able to "take a little bit of the usage off of" their point guard, and that they can overcome their shaky start: "You can't just call it quits now just because we got a little tough stretch. Things will turn around. The storm's gotta come before the sun comes out."

Perhaps things aren't as bad as they seem in Atlanta. If you were jazzed about the Hawks' long-term future two months ago, 28 regular-season games shouldn't change that. The reality of rebuilding, though, is that it tests the patience and resolve of everybody involved. Whether or not they manage to be less dependent on Young, they need buy-in to weather this storm.