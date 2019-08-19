Atlanta Hawks promote Travis Schlenk to president of basketball operations and general manager

The Atlanta Hawks announced some changes to their front office on Monday, including the promotion of Travis Schlenk to the roles of president of basketball operations and general manager.

Schlenk joined the Hawks in 2017 after spending over a decade with the Golden State Warriors where he helped to construct a title team. Under Schlenk's watch, the Hawks have drafted promising young players Trae Young and John Collins and hired coach Lloyd Pierce, and the owners are clearly happy with how Schlenk has the team positioned moving forward. By promoting him to president and GM they have also demonstrated that trust him to be the one to help build the team back into a perennial playoff team and a championship contender.

"We are extremely pleased with the direction that Travis and our entire basketball operations team has us heading as a franchise," Hawks Principal Owner Tony Ressler said in a statement. "He has used the draft to build an impressive young core, hired one of the NBA's top young coaches in Lloyd Pierce and positioned us to have the cap space, draft picks and financial flexibility needed to have long-term success in the NBA."

Here's the full release from the team:

"The Atlanta Hawks today announced multiple promotions and hires within the Basketball Operations group, including the promotion of Travis Schlenk to President of Basketball Operations and General Manager. In addition to Schlenk's announcement, Atlanta has elevated Chelsea Lane to Vice President of Athletic Performance and Sports Medicine, Dan Martinez to Vice President of Team Operations, Derek Pierce to Vice President of Player Personnel, Dotun Akinwale Jr. to Director of Scouting, Mike McNeive to Director of Player Personnel, Daniel Starkman to Senior Manager of Basketball Operations, Nick Ressler to Manager of Basketball Operations, Paul Jesperson to Assistant Video Coordinator, Chris Mast to Data Scientist, Athletic Performance and Sports Medicine and Connor Smith to Assistant Athletic Trainer... Additionally, veteran NBA scout Stephen Giles has been hired as Pro Player Personnel Scout. In his third season leading Hawks' Basketball Operations, Schlenk is a veteran of nearly 20 years in the NBA. He joined the Hawks after 13 years with Golden State, including the final six as Assistant General Manager. During his time, the Warriors reached three consecutive NBA Finals, winning two Championships. He was previously with the Miami Heat, Orlando Magic and University of Georgia. The Selden, KS native earned a Bachelor of Science in Health Management & Human Ecology from Bethel College and a Master of Education with an emphasis in Sports Administration from Wichita State University."

Now that his promotion is official, Schlenk will have to get to work, as the Hawks finished the 2018-19 season with just a 29-53 record. However, with a promising young core that now has some experience in an open Eastern Conference, there's a chance for Atlanta to make some noise, and it will be up to Schlenk to continue to make the right moves to keep them trending in the right direction.