Atlanta Hawks set to be without Isaiah Taylor as a result of eye injury

Not much in the way of specifics but it seems as if Taylor will be on the shelf for a minute.

The Atlanta Hawks released an encouraging injury report with regard to DeAndre’ Bembry on Friday and, even if his return may not actually arrive on Saturday against Boston, it will be nice for the team to be at near-full strength again. In what has become typical Hawks fashion for this season, though, another injury has popped up and it revolves around point guard Isaiah Taylor.

Taylor was added to the injury report as questionable for Saturday with an eye injury but, at shootaround prior to the game, word broke that he was unlikely to play and it may not be a one-game absence.

Taylor expected to miss few games. Budenholzer says he got poked in eye during Fri. practice. Will consider promoting Magette from G-League — Michael Cunningham (@MCunninghamAJC) November 18, 2017

Sounds like he'll be out tonight, maybe more. Bud said no decision on a Magette call-up yet because they just got diagnosis this morning, but they'll consider it. https://t.co/Hr4sw3QD99 — KL Chouinard (@KLChouinard) November 18, 2017

The Hawks have Malcolm Delaney as an entrenched rotation player in the backcourt, but the second-year guard has flourished when playing alongside Taylor in small-ball looks. It could be argued that Bembry could fill a ball-handling role upon his return but, in a small sample, Taylor has provided solid play at the point guard spot and his absence could be felt against the Celtics.

Stay tuned as more information becomes available but it seems, at least for now, as if the Hawks will have only Dennis Schröder, Malcolm Delaney, Kent Bazemore and Marco Belinelli available in the backcourt against Boston.