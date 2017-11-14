Atlanta Hawks upgrade Ersan Ilyasova to ‘probable’ ahead of Kings match-up

The Hawks might get an infusion of depth beginning Wednesday.

The Atlanta Hawks have been (very) short-handed in the frontcourt recently and, even after inking Tyler Cavanaugh to a two-way contract, the absence of various players due to injury has been felt. On Wednesday, it appears that a bit of quality depth could return, though, as the Hawks announced Tuesday that Ersan Ilyasova has been upgraded to probable for the game against the Sacramento Kings.

Ilyasova has missed eight consecutive games (and 10 of the last 11) as a result of a bone bruise in his left knee and the Hawks announced that he would miss one-to-two weeks on Oct. 28. While the 30-year-old veteran has struggled mightily in his four games of action this season, it is no secret that the team is better (and obviously deeper) with Ilyasova available and this is welcome news as a result.

With Sacramento arriving, the Hawks will still be without both Miles Plumlee and DeAndre’ Bembry, with Mike Muscala listed as doubtful for the contest. Still, the infusion of Ilyasova could go a long way toward fortifying the rotation a bit and, if nothing else, it will be good to see the solid veteran on the floor in the very near future.

Stay tuned.