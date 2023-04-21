Who's Playing

Boston Celtics @ Atlanta Hawks

Regular Season Records: Boston 57-25, Atlanta 41-41

How To Watch

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Atlanta 0, Boston 2

On Friday, the Atlanta Hawks will fight it out against the Boston Celtics in an Eastern Conference playoff match at 7:00 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena. While the odds are definitely not in the Hawks' favor, at least they'll be on their home court in front of their own fans.

On Tuesday, Atlanta couldn't handle Boston and fell 119-106. Sadly, the loss only continues a disappointing trend for the Hawks: they've now lost six straight matchups with the Celtics. Despite the defeat, the Hawks got a stellar performance out of Dejounte Murray, who went 7 for 13 from beyond the arc en route to 29 points and 6 assists.

Even though they lost, the Hawks hit the offensive glass hard and pulled down a phenomenal 19 offensive boards. The Celtics, on the other hand, only managed five.

The Hawks need a change of fortune, and fast: the Celtics currently lead the series 2-0. Check CBS Sports after the game to see if the Hawks can turn things around or if the Celtics keep on going.

Odds

Boston are a 5-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NBA odds.





The over/under is set at 228.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.