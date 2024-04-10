Who's Playing

Charlotte Hornets @ Atlanta Hawks

Current Records: Charlotte 19-60, Atlanta 36-43

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, April 10, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, April 10, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $8.69

What to Know

The Hornets have enjoyed a eight-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Atlanta Hawks will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at State Farm Arena without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The Hornets lost a close one when they played on Sunday but unfortunately for them the loss they were handed on on Tuesday was a bit more commanding. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 130-104 punch to the gut against the Mavericks. Charlotte was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 69-47.

Meanwhile, the Hawks fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Heat on Tuesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 117-111 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Heat. Atlanta's defeat continues a disappointing trend for the squad, making it three in a row.

The Hawks' loss came about despite a quality game from Dejounte Murray, who dropped a triple-double on 29 points, 13 rebounds, and 13 assists.

Even though they lost, the Hawks smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds (they're ranked first in offensive rebounds per game overall). They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Heat only pulled down five.

Charlotte has been struggling recently as they've lost six of their last seven contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 19-60 record this season. As for Atlanta, their defeat dropped their record down to 36-43.

The Hornets are the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a six-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdogs on the road.

The Hornets were dealt a punishing 132-91 loss at the hands of the Hawks in their previous matchup back in March. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of Murray, who shot 7-for-9 from beyond the arc and dropped a double-double on 28 points and 12 assists. Now that the Hornets know the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Atlanta is a big 10.5-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 220 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Charlotte has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Atlanta.