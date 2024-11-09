Who's Playing

Chicago Bulls @ Atlanta Hawks

Current Records: Chicago 3-6, Atlanta 4-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Chicago Sport Network

Chicago Sport Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $22.68

What to Know

Having just played yesterday, the Atlanta Hawks will get right back to it and host the Chicago Bulls at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at State Farm Arena. The Hawks are the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.

On Friday, the Hawks were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 122-121 to the Pistons.

Trae Young put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 35 points and 13 assists. What's more, he also racked up six threes, the most he's had since back in February.

Meanwhile, the Bulls' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their fourth straight defeat. They received a tough blow as they fell 135-119 to the Timberwolves. Chicago was up 55-42 in the second but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Even though they lost, the Bulls were working as a unit and finished the game with 30 assists. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now posted at least 25 assists in three consecutive matchups.

Atlanta's loss dropped their record down to 4-6. As for Chicago, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-6.

The Hawks ended up a good deal behind the Bulls in their previous matchup back in April, losing 131-116. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of the Bulls' Coby White, who almost dropped a double-double on 42 points and nine rebounds. Back with a vengeance, will the Hawks be able to stop him this time around? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Atlanta is a 3-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 237.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Chicago has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Atlanta.