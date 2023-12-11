Who's Playing

Denver Nuggets @ Atlanta Hawks

Current Records: Denver 14-9, Atlanta 9-12

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Altitude 2 Sports

Altitude 2 Sports Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $25.99

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets will head out on the road to face off against the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at State Farm Arena. Both teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with three consecutive losses apiece.

The point spread may have favored the Nuggets last Friday, but the final result did not. They took a 114-106 hit to the loss column at the hands of Houston.

Meanwhile, Atlanta also suffered a loss in their last game, but this one to Philadelphia by a score of 125-114. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Hawks in their matchups with the 76ers: they've now lost five in a row.

Even though they lost, the Hawks were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 23 offensive rebounds (they're ranked second in offensive rebounds per game overall). They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the 76ers only pulled down 14.

Denver bumped their record down to 14-9 with that loss, which was their ninth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 121.8 points per game. As for Atlanta, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost five of their last six contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-12 record this season.

In addition to losing their last games, the Hawks and the Nuggets failed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, the Nuggets are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 2.5 points. Bettors picking Atlanta against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a seven-game streak of failing to cover when playing at home.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Nuggets haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.8 turnovers per game (they're ranked second in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Hawks struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NBA content.

Odds

Denver is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 240.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Denver has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Atlanta.