Halftime Report

The Pistons are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Hawks 69-51.

If the Pistons keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 23-21 in no time. On the other hand, the Hawks will have to make due with a 22-21 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Detroit Pistons @ Atlanta Hawks

Current Records: Detroit 22-21, Atlanta 22-20

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: FanDuel SN - Detroit

FanDuel SN - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $12.72

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons are taking a road trip to face off against the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at State Farm Arena. The Hawks are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Pistons in their last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

The Pistons are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 224.5, but even that wound up being too high. They came out on top against the Rockets by a score of 107-96 on Monday. The score was all tied up 57-57 at the break, but Detroit was the better team in the second half.

The Pistons can attribute much of their success to Jalen Duren, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 14 rebounds, and Cade Cunningham, who almost dropped a double-double on 32 points and nine rebounds. Duren is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down ten or more in the last three games he's played.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, the Hawks' good fortune finally ran out on Monday. They fell 119-110 to the Knicks.

Even though they lost, the Hawks smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 13 offensive rebounds in four consecutive matchups.

Detroit's win was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 22-21. As for Atlanta, their loss dropped their record down to 22-20.

The Pistons won a game that couldn't have been any closer when the teams last played back in November of 2024, slipping by the Hawks 122-121. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Pistons since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Atlanta is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 236 points.

Series History

Atlanta has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.