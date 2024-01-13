3rd Quarter Report

The Pacers are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Hawks 99-81.

If the Pacers keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 23-15 in no time. On the other hand, the Hawks will have to make due with a 15-22 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Indiana Pacers @ Atlanta Hawks

Current Records: Indiana 22-15, Atlanta 15-21

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 12, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $11.99

What to Know

The Pacers have enjoyed a five-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at State Farm Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

We saw a pretty high 252-over/under line set for the Pacers' previous contest, but the actual score was more down to earth. They came out on top against Washington by a score of 112-104 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Hawks ultimately got the result they hoped for on Wednesday. They walked away with a 139-132 victory over Philadelphia. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 246.5-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Among those leading the charge was Jalen Johnson, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 16 rebounds. Those 16 rebounds set a new season-high mark for him.

Indiana has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 22-15 record this season. As for Atlanta, their victory bumped their record up to 15-21.

The Hawks are probably breathing a sigh of relief since Tyrese Haliburton is out with an injury to his hamstring. The last time Haliburton took on the Hawks was on Friday, where he dropped a double-double on ten points and 18 assists. His performance led Indiana to a 150-116 win over Atlanta.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. The Pacers haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 126.6 points per game (they're ranked first in scoring overall). However, it's not like the Hawks (currently ranked third in scoring) struggle in that department as they've been averaging 122.7 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Odds

Atlanta is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 252 points.

Series History

Atlanta has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.