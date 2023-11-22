Who's Playing

Indiana Pacers @ Atlanta Hawks

Current Records: Indiana 7-5, Atlanta 6-6

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $16.00

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks will take on the Indiana Pacers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at State Farm Arena after having had a few days off. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Friday, Atlanta couldn't handle Philadelphia and fell 126-116. The Hawks have struggled against the 76ers recently, as their match on Friday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Pacers on Sunday, but the final result did not. They fell 128-116 to Orlando.

The losses dropped Atlanta to 6-6 and Philadelphia to 9-3.

In addition to losing their last games, the pair failed to cover the spread. Going forward, the Hawks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing at home.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Atlanta and Indiana are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. The Hawks haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 119.9 points per game (they're ranked fifth in scoring overall). However, it's not like the Pacers (currently ranked first in scoring) struggle in that department as they've been even better at 125.7 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NBA content.

Odds

Atlanta is a 3.5-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 4-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 252.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Atlanta has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.

Mar 25, 2023 - Atlanta 143 vs. Indiana 130

Jan 13, 2023 - Atlanta 113 vs. Indiana 111

Dec 27, 2022 - Indiana 129 vs. Atlanta 114

Mar 28, 2022 - Atlanta 132 vs. Indiana 123

Mar 13, 2022 - Atlanta 131 vs. Indiana 128

Feb 08, 2022 - Atlanta 133 vs. Indiana 112

Dec 01, 2021 - Atlanta 114 vs. Indiana 111

May 06, 2021 - Indiana 133 vs. Atlanta 126

Apr 18, 2021 - Atlanta 129 vs. Indiana 117

Feb 13, 2021 - Indiana 125 vs. Atlanta 113

Injury Report for the Hawks

AJ Griffin: Out (Illness)

Mouhamed Gueye: Out (Back)

Kobe Bufkin: Out (Thumb)

Injury Report for the Pacers