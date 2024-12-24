1st Quarter Report

The Hawks have overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Timberwolves 35-19.

The Hawks entered the game with three straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it four. Can they turn things around, or will the Timberwolves hand them another loss? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Atlanta Hawks

Current Records: Minnesota 14-13, Atlanta 14-15

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 23, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: FanDuel SN - Southeast

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $40.00

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves are taking a road trip to face off against the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at State Farm Arena. The Hawks have the home-court advantage, but the Timberwolves are expected to win by 3.5 points.

The experts predicted the Timberwolves would be headed in after a victory, but the Warriors made sure that didn't happen. The Timberwolves took a 113-103 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Warriors on Saturday. Minnesota has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite their defeat, the Timberwolves saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Rudy Gobert, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 12 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Gobert had some trouble finding his footing against the Knicks on Thursday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, the Hawks' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They lost to the Grizzlies at home by a decisive 128-112 margin. Atlanta was down 100-76 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Minnesota's defeat dropped their record down to 14-13. As for Atlanta, they now have a losing record at 14-15.

The Timberwolves skirted past the Hawks 109-106 in their previous matchup back in April. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Timberwolves since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Minnesota is a 3.5-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 222.5 points.

Series History

Atlanta has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Minnesota.