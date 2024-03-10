Who's Playing

New Orleans Pelicans @ Atlanta Hawks

Current Records: New Orleans 38-25, Atlanta 29-34

How To Watch

When: Sunday, March 10, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 10, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

Bally Sports - New Orleans Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $29.00

What to Know

The Pelicans are 2-8 against the Hawks since January of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. The New Orleans Pelicans will head out on the road to take on the Atlanta Hawks at 6:00 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a three-game winning streak alive.

Last Friday, New Orleans earned a 103-95 victory over the 76ers. The team accrued 63 points in the first half and coasted on those for the victory.

The Pelicans can attribute much of their success to Zion Williamson, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 12 rebounds. Less helpful for the Pelicans was CJ McCollum's abysmal 0-7 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the Hawks' game on Friday was all tied up 46-46 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They came out on top against Memphis by a score of 99-92. The Hawks were down 34-20 with 10:09 left in the second quarter but they still came back for the handy seven-point win.

Dejounte Murray was nothing short of spectacular: he went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 41 points and 6 assists. He didn't help the Hawks' cause all that much against the Cavaliers on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this game.

New Orleans is on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a nice bump to their 38-25 record this season. As for Atlanta, their win bumped their record up to 29-34.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. The Pelicans haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 116.4 points per game. However, it's not like the Hawks (currently ranked fifth in scoring) struggle in that department as they've been averaging 119.9 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

As for their next game, the Pelicans are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Odds

New Orleans is a big 8-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Pelicans as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 222.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Series History

Atlanta has won 8 out of their last 10 games against New Orleans.