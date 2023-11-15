Who's Playing

New York Knicks @ Atlanta Hawks

Current Records: New York 5-5, Atlanta 6-4

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

What to Know

The Hawks will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The Knicks took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Hawks, who come in off a win.

On Tuesday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Atlanta beat Detroit 126-120.

Dejounte Murray was the offensive standout of the contest as he dropped a double-double on 32 points and 10 assists.

Meanwhile, the Knicks unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Monday. They lost to Boston on the road by a decisive 114-98 margin. The Knicks found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent.

Atlanta's win bumped their record up to 6-4. As for New York, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-5.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Hawks have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 46.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like the Knicks (currently ranked second in rebounds per game) struggle in that department as they've been even better at 47.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NBA content.

The Hawks came up short against the Knicks when the teams last played back in October, falling 126-120. Can the Hawks avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

New York is a slight 1-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Hawks as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 229.5 points.

Series History

New York has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Atlanta.