Who's Playing

Philadelphia 76ers @ Atlanta Hawks

Current Records: Philadelphia 52-28; Atlanta 41-39

How To Watch

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Bally Sports - Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The 76ers have enjoyed a two-game homestead but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will challenge the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at State Farm Arena. The 76ers' scoring has been on the decline the past three games, which is obviously a trend the Hawks are hoping will continue.

On Thursday, Philadelphia found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 129-101 punch to the gut against Miami. It was supposed to be a close matchup, and the 76ers were supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening. Their loss came about despite a quality game from Joel Embiid, who earned 21 points along with 6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Hawks shot 43.3% from beyond the arc for 13 threes to get past the Wizards on Wednesday. Atlanta strolled past Washington with points to spare , taking the game 134-116. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Hawks had established a 16 point advantage.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the win, the Hawks had no trouble beyond the arc and made an awesome 43.3% of their shots from deep. They are 12-5 when they're that accurate from downtown.

The 76ers will need to dig deep in this one, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Now might not be the best time to take them against the spread since they've let bettors down for the past three consecutive matches.

Odds

Atlanta are a big 10.5-point favorite against Philadelphia, according to the latest NBA odds.





The over/under is set at 236 points.

