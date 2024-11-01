Who's Playing

Sacramento Kings @ Atlanta Hawks

Current Records: Sacramento 2-2, Atlanta 2-3

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 1, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, November 1, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: FanDuel SN - Southeast

FanDuel SN - Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $17.00

What to Know

The Kings and the Hawks are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2019, but not for long. The Sacramento Kings are taking a road trip to face off against the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at State Farm Arena. The Hawks have the home-court advantage, but the Kings are expected to win by 6.5 points.

The Kings are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 234.5, but even that wound up being too high. They strolled past the Jazz with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the game 113-96. Sacramento pushed the score to 90-66 by the end of the third, a deficit Utah cut but never quite recovered from.

The Kings' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Domantas Sabonis, who dropped a double-double on 28 points and 11 rebounds. What's more, Sabonis also posted a 72.2% field goal percentage, which is the highesthe's posted since back in March. DeMar DeRozan was another key player, going 9 for 14 en route to 20 points plus eight assists.

Meanwhile, the Hawks' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. They took a 133-120 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Wizards. Atlanta didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite the defeat, the Hawks got top-tier performance from Trae Young, who dropped a double-double on 35 points and 15 assists. Young had some trouble finding his footing against the Wizards on Monday, so this was a step in the right direction.

The win got Sacramento back to even at 2-2. As for Atlanta, they now have a losing record at 2-3.

The Kings strolled past the Hawks when the teams last played back in January by a score of 122-107. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Kings since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Sacramento is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Kings, as the game opened with the Kings as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 239.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Atlanta and Sacramento both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.