1st Quarter Report

The Hawks fell flat on their face against the Wizards last Saturday, but memory of that harsh loss doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. The Hawks have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Spurs 35-16. This matchup looks nothing like the tight 137-135 margin from the Hawks' win over the Spurs in their previous head-to-head back in November of 2023.

If the Hawks keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 16-23 in no time. On the other hand, the Spurs will have to make due with a 7-32 record unless they turn things around.

Who's Playing

San Antonio Spurs @ Atlanta Hawks

Current Records: San Antonio 7-31, Atlanta 15-23

How To Watch

What to Know

The Spurs have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The San Antonio Spurs and the Atlanta Hawks will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET on January 15th at State Farm Arena without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The Spurs traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They fell to Chicago 122-116. The Spurs have struggled against the Bulls recently, as their match on Saturday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

The Spurs' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Tre Jones, who scored 30 points along with nine rebounds, and Keldon Johnson who scored 26 points along with five assists. That's the first time this season that Jones scored 30 or more points.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Hawks last Saturday, but the final result did not. They were the victim of a bruising 127-99 loss at the hands of Washington. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points the Hawks have scored all season.

San Antonio's defeat dropped their record down to 7-31. As for Atlanta, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 15-23 record this season.

The Spurs will be fighting an uphill battle on Monday as the experts have pegged them as the eight-point underdog. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last six times they've played.

The Spurs couldn't quite finish off the Hawks when the teams last played back in November of 2023 and fell 137-135. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of the Hawks' Trae Young, who dropped a double-double on 45 points and 14 assists. Now that the Spurs know the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Atlanta is a big 8-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 7.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 245.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Atlanta has won 6 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.