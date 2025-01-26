3rd Quarter Report

The Raptors have overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Hawks 86-70.

If the Raptors keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 13-32 in no time. On the other hand, the Hawks will have to make due with a 22-23 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Toronto Raptors @ Atlanta Hawks

Current Records: Toronto 12-32, Atlanta 22-22

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: FanDuel SN - Southeast

FanDuel SN - Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $29.00

What to Know

The Hawks and the Raptors are an even 5-5 against one another since April of 2022, but not for long. The Atlanta Hawks will stay at home for another game and welcome the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at State Farm Arena. Things are looking good forBDOCBSGame who are projected to snag an easy win in their upcoming match.

The Hawks are headed into the game having just suffered their closest loss since October 28, 2024 on Thursday. They fell just short of the Raptors by a score of 122-119. The close contest was extra heartbreaking for Atlanta, who almost overcame a 17 point deficit.

The Raptors were working as a unit and finished the game with 32 assists. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now posted at least 25 assists in 11 consecutive matchups.

Atlanta's defeat dropped their record down to 22-22. As for Toronto, their win ended a nine-game drought on the road and puts them at 12-32.

Odds

Atlanta is a 4-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 235.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Atlanta and Toronto both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.