3rd Quarter Report

Only one more quarter stands between the Hawks and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They are way out in front with a 89-69 lead over the Jazz.

If the Hawks keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 26-32 in no time. On the other hand, the Jazz will have to make due with a 27-32 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Utah Jazz @ Atlanta Hawks

Current Records: Utah 27-31, Atlanta 25-32

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Bally Sports - Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $9.44

What to Know

The Jazz have enjoyed a five-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at State Farm Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Sunday, Utah made easy work of the Spurs and carried off a 128-109 victory. The success was a return to things as normal for the Jazz, who in their previous outing suffered a shocking 115-107 upset defeat to the Hornets.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Jazz to victory, but perhaps none more so than Lauri Markkanen, who scored 26 points along with seven rebounds and two steals. Markkanen is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight.

Meanwhile, the Hawks had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They strolled past Orlando with points to spare on Sunday, taking the game 109-92.

The Hawks' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Dejounte Murray, who almost dropped a triple-double on 25 points, nine rebounds, and 11 assists. Jalen Johnson was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 21 points and ten rebounds.

Utah's win ended a four-game drought at home and bumped them up to 27-31. As for Atlanta, their win bumped their record up to 25-32.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. The Jazz haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 118 points per game. However, it's not like the Hawks (currently ranked fourth in scoring) struggle in that department as they've been averaging 121.1 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

The Jazz are hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep Utah's opponent in mind: they have a solid 6-3 record against the spread vs the Hawks over their last nine matchups.

Odds

Atlanta is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Hawks slightly, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 235 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Atlanta.