1st Quarter Report

Fortunes may be turning around for the Wizards after losing six in a row. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Hawks 38-25.

The Wizards came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Washington Wizards @ Atlanta Hawks

Current Records: Washington 6-31, Atlanta 15-22

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Bally Sports - Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $15.01

What to Know

The Wizards are 1-9 against the Hawks since November of 2021 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Washington Wizards will head out on the road to face off against the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena. The Wizards are limping into the game on a six-game losing streak.

We saw a pretty high 252-over/under line set for the Wizards' previous contest, but the actual score was more down to earth. They took a 112-104 hit to the loss column at the hands of Indiana on Wednesday. That's two games in a row now that the Wizards have lost by exactly eight points.

Despite the loss, the Wizards got a solid performance out of Jordan Poole, who scored 28 points along with seven assists and three steals. Poole continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Hawks on Friday, but the final result did not. They took a 126-108 bruising from Indiana. The Hawks have struggled against the Pacers recently, as their contest on Friday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Dejounte Murray put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 29 points along with three steals.

Washington has been struggling recently, as they've lost nine of their last ten games, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-31 record this season. As for Atlanta, their defeat dropped their record down to 15-22.

The Wizards are hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their 30th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 13-15-1 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Wizards haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.5 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Hawks struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

Atlanta is a solid 7-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 8-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 251 points.

Series History

Atlanta has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Washington.