Who's Playing

Washington Wizards @ Atlanta Hawks

Current Records: Washington 1-2, Atlanta 2-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

What to Know

The Hawks are 8-2 against the Wizards since May of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. The Atlanta Hawks will be playing at home against the Washington Wizards at 7:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, the Hawks will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Last Monday, Atlanta was able to grind out a solid victory over Minnesota, taking the game 127-113. 127 seems to be a good number for the Hawks as the squad scooped up a win with the same number of points in their previous game.

Dejounte Murray was a one-man wrecking crew for the Hawks as he earned 41 points along with 7 rebounds.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you make eight fewer threes than your opponent, a fact the Wizards found out the hard way on Monday. They received a tough blow as they fell 126-107 to Boston. The Wizards were down 108-75 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

The victory got Atlanta back to even at 2-2. As for Washington, they now have a losing record at 1-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Hawks haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Wizards struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Hawks strolled past the Wizards in their previous matchup back in April by a score of 134-116. Do the Hawks have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Wizards turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Atlanta is a big 8-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 238.5 points.

Series History

Atlanta has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Washington.