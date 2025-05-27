Austin Reaves could be a valuable trade asset for the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason, even after a rocky postseason in which his production dipped in comparison to the rest of his career year. Reaves' performance in the Lakers' 4-1 first-round series loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves sparked a wave of jeers, and his agent came to his defense on social media, issuing a warning to those undervaluing the 26-year-old guard.

"Next year is going to be a show," Reaves' agent, Aaron Reilly, said in a social media post over the weekend. "People really have no idea what's to come. Keep putting him in trade rumors for second string centers."

It is far from a foregone conclusion that the Lakers will ship Reaves off to another franchise. The timing of his breakout season, though, makes this year an opportune time to make him part of a trade package. Reaves, who made around $13 million this year, is about to enter the final year of his contract with a player option for the 2026-27 season. And if the Lakers want to capitalize on his value, they may opt to do so before he could potentially hit unrestricted free agency for a massive payday in 2026.

The Lakers reportedly have no interest in trading Reaves unless they receive a "top-tier" big man in return. Such a move would fill the organization's biggest need as they try to build the roster around Luka Dončić and LeBron James -- if the latter opts into the final year of his contract, that is.

Reaves set personal bests with 20.2 points, 5.8 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game in his fourth year with the Lakers. He started every game and increased his usage with a career-high 34.9 minutes per game. He also took his 3-point shooting to the next level at 37.7% and was nearly a full made basket per game more than his previous best.

It was an inconsistent postseason for Reaves, though. He scored 20 points in only one of the five playoff games and twice was ice cold from beyond the arc; he went 0 for 6 from deep in Game 2 and 2 for 10 in the elimination game. Reaves also coughed up a season-high six turnovers in the final contest.

Reaves' rise to the starting lineup was an improbable development considering he entered the league in 2021 as an undrafted free agent. The former Oklahoma standout initially signed a two-way contract with the Lakers but landed a standard deal prior to his rookie season. His minutes and starts have increased in each of his four years with the franchise.